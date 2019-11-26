LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky will officially have a new governor starting Dec. 10 as Gov.-elect Andy Beshear is inaugurated.
The Capitol building is hosting a day of events open to the public to celebrate the inauguration. The day will begin with an inaugural breakfast reception at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History starting at 7:30 a.m., followed by an inaugural worship service at First Christian Church.
After the 10 a.m. service there will be a parade starting on High Street before the inaugural prelude on the Capitol steps. Musicians from across Kentucky will perform before the swearing-in ceremony begins, which is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
The swearing-in ceremony will be emceed by Kentucky educators Cathy Carter, Scott Collier and Laura Hartke. Musical performers, including Linkin' Bridge, Patricia Mathison, Jason Clayborn, Christian Bishop and the Harlan Boys Choir, are scheduled to perform during the ceremony.
The State Capitol will hold an open house immediately following the ceremony where the winners of Mrs. Beshear's Team Kentucky poster contest will be announced and guests can enjoy decorations.
The Grand March will begin in the Capitol Rotunda at 8 p.m. to formally present the governor, lieutenant governor and other constitutional officials who are scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 6.
Music director Teddy Abrams will lead the Louisville Orchestra as event entertainment.
The event will conclude with two inaugural balls catered by Kentucky State Parks from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Attire is black tie optional.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.