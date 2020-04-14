LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced 177 more COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, and 11 more related deaths, including the first death of a health care worker.
Pamela L. Hughes, 50, was a medical tech at Signature HealthCARE at Summit Manor nursing home in Adair County.
"This person gave their life to protect others," Beshear said. "It's noble. It's really special."
Beshear said 48 of the 177 new cases are in Jefferson County. The state now has a total of 2,210 COVID-19 cases, based on nearly 28,000 tests. Nearly 700 Kentuckians have been hospitalized, including 263 in intensive care. About 650 Kentuckians have recovered.
The governor urged Kentuckians to continue to stay healthy at home, as numbers of COVID-19 are still rising, and state officials believe they have not yet reached the peak.
"We have been flattening the curve ... (but) we have not reached the top," Beshear said.
In the U.S., nearly 600,00 people have become infected, more than 25,000 have died, and about 45,000 have recovered. Globally, nearly 2 million people have become infected, more than 125,000 have died, and about 472,000 have recovered, according to data from Johns Hopkins University as of 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Most people who contract COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.