LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Wednesday, including someone who went on spring break in Florida and contracted the virus there.
The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is 198, but Beshear said that thanks to Kentuckians' practicing social distancing, the increase he reported Wednesday was lower than the day before.
Few if any other states can probably report that kind of success, the governor said.
The 35 new cases include three in Jefferson County.
Beshear's comments from Frankfort, Kentucky, came after Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Jefferson County's second death related to the novel coronavirus during his daily briefing on the new virus. It was the fifth death in Kentucky overall.
Beshear also said that he expects Kentucky to be able to open the first drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility Monday. Testing will be limited to people who are showing symptoms. He said he hope to expand the effort from there.
The governor also said that Kentucky is now extending unemployment benefits to people who previously did not qualify, such as independent contractors, small business owners, freelance workers, cosmetologists and child care workers from religious organizations.
Beshear warned that Kentucky's COVID-19 cases would continue to rise, and he said the next two to three weeks will be critical to the state's effort to control the spread of the virus.
"Now is that crunch time," the governor said. "Please follow the guidance more than you ever have."
He reiterated that while people are being asked to remain home as much as possible, grocery stores and other businesses that are vital to sustaining life will remain open.
Health officials in Oldham and Grayson counties both confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The patient in Oldham County is a woman from the county in her 40s, according to a release from the health department. Officials in Grayson County said the patient who tested positive there is "in isolation to begin the healing process," in a release posted to the county health department's Facebook page. No other information was released about the patient to protect their privacy, according to the release.
Globally, nearly 460,000 people have become infected, 20,807 have died, and about 114,000 have recovered, according to data from Johns Hopkins University as of 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
