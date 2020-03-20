LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced 15 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Kentucky on Friday, including eight in Jefferson County.
The state total now stands at 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 25 of those cases being in Jefferson County.
Among the new Jefferson County cases are a 79-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, according to Beshear, who said he did not have demographic information on the other Louisville area cases.
The governor also said the state recorded three new cases in Fayette County and one additional case each in Henderson, Warren, Pulaski and Calloway counties.
As testing capacity increases, Beshear said the commonwealth will see additional cases announced over the coming days.
State officials are planning to have drive-through testing stations available soon, Beshear said, but the efforts are being hampered by an insufficient number of test kits, nasal swabs and protective gear for health workers. The governor said he did not want to launch a drive-through station only to have people sit in their vehicles for hours for naught because of a lack of testing equipment. Such stations likely will be limited to specific regions initially and rolled out across the state eventually.
Social distancing
To prevent the virus from spreading, Beshear has taken steps including the closing of schools, day care centers, bars, restaurants and public-facing businesses such as hair salons. State officials also have persuaded church leaders to halt services.
Beshear said that while he understands that he is asking a lot from Kentuckians, the sacrifices they have to make now are vital to stopping the spread of the virus.
Limiting social interaction includes funerals, he said, which have to be kept small.
"I know it’s a hard ask," he said, "but this is our challenge. We have to step up and we have to do what it takes."
People who are holding large gatherings are helping to spread the virus, he said, and if people do not comply with current restrictions, more stringent ones will follow.
The governor also asked that people refrain from criticizing individuals who are getting sick and those who aren’t practicing proper social distancing.
People make mistakes, Beshear said, but Kentuckians should lift one another up — not pull one another apart.
He also urged Kentuckians to take care of themselves.
“Get exercise. Stay on a schedule. Do everything you have to do to preserve your mental health," he said. "I’m going through this personally, just like you are."
Beshear said the pandemic represents the globe’s, nation’s and state’s biggest challenge of a generation.
“This is a major test … but I know that we are ready for it," he said.
The governor acknowledge that he, too, sometimes feels overwhelmed, but he urged Kentuckians to hold on to their humanity.
“We cannot lose our humanity," he said, "even when we have to distance ourselves from people who help us keep our humanity."
