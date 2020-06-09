LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear has approved a state fair plan that would require masks for staff, social distancing requirements for Midway queuing and reductions of livestock show entries of up to 82%.
The plan calls for the event to take place from Aug. 20-30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
The Kentucky State Fair Board and Kentucky Venues staff had requested a decision from the governor’s office and the Tourism & Heritage Cabinet by Wednesday. Beshear said Tuesday during his COVID-19 briefing that he approved the plan.
The plan includes wider aisles indoors, with some aisles to be used only in one direction, fewer people allowed indoors, more hygiene stations and masks to be worn by all staff, vendors, judges and livestock participants.
Organizers said they expect a 50% reduction in attendance this year. Nearly 600,000 attended last year.
The plan also calls for entries in livestock competitions to be reduced by about 69%, ranging from a reduction of 7.6% for the goat show and 82% for the dairy cattle show.
At the Midway, “space, ride and queue lines (must) comply with social distancing guidelines.”
The concert area will be expanded from 1.9 acres to nearly 5.2 acres, and officials will add projector screens to allow for an extended seating area. Seating will be expanded from 32-inch rows to 6-foot rows and 10-foot cross aisles.
School tours will be canceled for the 2020 fair.
Planned hours of operation, which apply for the general public, but not for people participating in livestock shows:
- Monday to Thursday: Noon to 11 p.m. Food vendors will begin at noon other activities at 2 p.m.
- Friday: Noon to midnight. Food vendors will begin at noon other activities at 2 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
