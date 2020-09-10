LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear met with members of the Black Legislative Caucus on Thursday as he considers a special session on police reform.
"Something needs to be done to deal with the ills of this country, to deal with America's original sin, not just in Kentucky but in this nation," said Rep. George A. Brown Jr., the vice chairman of the caucus.
Republican Senate leaders have called for a special session in response to the continuing unrest over issues of social justice.
The Black Caucus said Beshear asked to hear their thoughts on the policing issue as he considers calling lawmakers to Frankfort.
"We are at a time of great change: the possibility for great social change for Kentucky and this nation," said Rep. Joni Jenkins, a Democrat. "And I'm so pleased to be supportive of this group that is leading the charge for that."
The Black Caucus did not give specifics on the legislation they plan to introduce.
Two members — Rep. Attica Scott and Sen. Gerald Neal — weren't able to attend Thursday's press conference, as both are still recovering from COVID-19.
