LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said he does not plan to take aggressive new action as coronavirus cases continue to surge in Kentucky.
In an interview with WDRB News, Beshear said he will not be issuing new executive orders that would once again close down business such as restaurants, bars and non-essential retail stores. But he said Kentuckians must do a better job of wearing masks and social distancing.
"We have most of what we need in place in place," he said. "It should work. What we need is better compliance. And I don't think you get better compliance just by having a additional mandates. So we need encouragement, we need a local push where there is an outbreak, and we need everybody to kind of wake up again."
Beshear said if cases continue to surge, he will request that communities in the infection rate red zone voluntarily decrease person-to-person contact.
"If you can work from home, work from home while it's red," he said. "During that week, let's try to knock it back down to yellow. If you normally go out twice to a grocery store in a week, how about going out just once."
Beshear applauded the move by Jefferson County Public Schools to pause some fall sports because the spike in cases.
"We all love the sports that our kids play," he said. "We all want them to be able to get out there on the field, but this is a statement about overall health of the students being of the utmost importance. It takes a courage to take a step like that, and that's exactly what JCPS did."
The backlog of unemployment claims is a continuing problem. Beshear said the state is now down to 700 of the initial March claims. He said more than $1 billion has been paid out. But he acknowledged the process continues to be painfully slow.
"What I can tell you is we're committed. We are getting through claims," he said. "Every day, we're able to help people who are waiting. But if you're still waiting, we will work harder. We will do better."
Beshear said the $17 million contract with the private firm EY to help process the claims has been worth it.
"Without EY, we would be much further behind, because EY has been able to help on initial claims," he said. "They've been able to help on problems that have arisen in people's claims.
"This is a function of people, of hours they can work, equal the number of files that they can get through. EY has almost doubled our workforce."
Beshear and his family have been in self-quarantine since Oct. 11 after being exposed to the virus by a security officer.
The governor said all have been testing negative, and the quarantine will end Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.