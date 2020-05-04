LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said new cases of COVID-19 are plateauing and "potentially even on the decline." However, he warned that steady numbers do not mean that the virus is less deadly nor that Kentuckians can be less vigilant.
"This is still a very scary virus out there," Beshear said.
The governor said opening gradually is the right step, and he said the speed with which some other states -- including Indiana -- are reopening is too high.
"We have to be gradual, and we have to be smart," he said. "Let's not stop at halftime in a game that we are winning."
Beshear announced 163 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state's total to 5,245. Last week, the state reported an average of 151 new cases per day, which was down from 159 the prior week. Thirty-four of the new cases were in Jefferson County.
The governor also said that eight more Kentuckians have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 261.
Kentucky Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said that beginning Wednesday, some medical procedures may resume. Those include outpatient gastrointestinal procedures, radiology procedures and outpatient orthopedic procedures. The procedures can take place so long as the providers follow industry-specific guidance, which includes onsite temperature/health checks, universal masking and the closing of common areas such as break rooms.
On May 11, some Kentucky businesses can begin to reopen, provided they follow guidelines from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those businesses include manufacturing, construction, vehicle/vessel dealership, pet grooming/boarding, photography, horse racing (without fans) and professional services (at 50% capacity).
Retail businesses and churches can reopen at reduced capacity on May 20, followed by barbers, salons and cosmetology businesses on May 25.
To assure Kentuckians' safety, Beshear said testing is still ramping up and likely will be beyond federal guidelines. The White House wants states to be able to test at least 2% of their residents monthly, and Beshear said Kentucky likely will be able to test 3%.
To make sure that businesses can remain open and that further restrictions can be lifted, Kentucky must improve its ability to perform contact tracing, he said. The state is seeking bids, due by the end of the week, to have at least 600 workers in the state trained to identify people who have been in contact with patients who have tested positive for the virus.
Globally, more than 3.5 million people have become infected with COVID-19, nearly 250,000 have died, and more than 1.1 million have recovered, according to data from Johns Hopkins University as of 4:20 p.m. Monday.
Nearly 1.2 million cases have been recorded in the U.S., with more than 68,000 deaths and more than 180,000 recoveries. With about 4% of the world’s population, the U.S. now has 33% of the world’s COVID-19 cases and 27% of the world’s COVID-19-related deaths.
By the time that retail businesses open, Beshear said he hopes to have the necessary workforce in place and trained to support the tracing that will be done by local health departments.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
