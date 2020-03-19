LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County has its first death related to COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
Beshear said a 64-year-old man from Jefferson County who died on March 13 had tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor also said that the state now has a total of 47 COVID-19 cases, and he said the number would continue to go up, partially because more laboratories are doing tests.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Thursday afternoon that Jefferson County has six new cases of the disease, bringing the total to 17.
Beshear told WDRB News Wednesday that he has cast aside political parties to focus solely on batting the COVID-19 outbreak.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.