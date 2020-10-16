LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said he and his family tested negative for COVID-19 Friday but will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by public health officials.
“Relieved that for a second time this week my family and I have tested negative today for COVID-19,” the governor said on Twitter.
Relieved that for a second time this week my family and I have tested negative today for COVID-19. We will continue our quarantine until cleared by the Department for Public Health. ^AB— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) October 16, 2020
Beshear had said Sunday that he and his family were quarantining after a potential exposure to the novel coronavirus.
The governor has said in a video message that a member of his security detail who drove the first family on Saturday afternoon tested positive for the virus that night. Beshear said at the time that he, his family and the state trooper who was with them were all wearing masks during the potential exposure and did not come into contact with anyone else afterwards.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.