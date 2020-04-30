LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear reported 174 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky and five new related deaths but said that new cases have remained fairly steady for weeks despite increasing testing capacity.
That’s “good news,” the governor said, and indicated that Kentuckians, by adhering to social distancing guidance, are saving lives.
Beginning May 11, the state will begin to allow businesses to reopen, provided they follow guidance to keep people safe. Manufacturing, construction, vehicle/vessel dealerships, professional services (by 50%), horse racing (without fans) and pet grooming/boarding businesses will be allowed to reopen first. Retail businesses and churches can reopen with reduced capacity May 20. Barbers, salons and cosmetology businesses can reopen May 25.
Beshear said that as Kentuckians transition from being healthy at home to being healthy at work, people have to continue to follow social distancing guidance to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases. He urged employers to make sure that they protect employees and customers. Otherwise, he said, they risk causing a spike in the office, which will require self-quarantining and may cause a spike in Kentucky, which may force the state to pull back on reopening.
Remaining healthy at work guidelines include continuing to telework where possible, conducting onsite temperature/health checks, universal mask use, closing of common areas, limiting face-to-face meetings and having a testing plan.
Beshear also said the state is predicting a “very significant shortfall” of up to $496 million in the state budget for the current year, which ends in June. That shortfall represents a “real threat to helping us rebuild,” the governor said. He said he is joining other governors to call for federal assistance, without which, Beshear said, Kentucky’s recession would be longer.
Nonetheless, the governor remained optimistic that the state would overcome this crisis.
“We’re going to rebuild," he said. "We’re going to restart. We’re going to be as strong as ever."
Globally, nearly 3.3 million people have become infected, nearly 232,000 have died, and more than 1 million have recovered, according to data from Johns Hopkins University as of 4:50 p.m. Thursday.
More than 1 million cases have been recorded in the U.S., with nearly 62,000 deaths and nearly 126,000 recoveries.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.