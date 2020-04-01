LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said that as many as 3,200 Kentuckians could die from COVID-19 even with social distancing measures, based on data from the White House.
Beshear also said the White House model, which estimates between 100,000 and 240,000 virus-related deaths in the country with social distancing in place, is a "somewhat optimistic" scenario.
Without social distancing, the governor said Kentucky's death toll could rise near 30,000.
Beshear also announced 93 new cases, including 31 in Jefferson County, and two additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 20.
The governor also reiterated that Kentuckians must continue to follow social distancing guidance because that is the best way to prevent the virus from spreading.
Globally, nearly 922,000 people have become infected, 46,252 have died, and about 193,000 have recovered, according to data from Johns Hopkins University as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
