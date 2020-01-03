LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear selected Rodney Brewer to serve as commissioner for the Kentucky State Police.
Brewer is a 33-year veteran of KSP and is the longest-serving commissioner in KSP history. Brewer has worked in special investigations, narcotics and strategic planning.
"It's an honor, and I'm humbled to be back as the commissioner of the Kentucky State Police and to lead some of the most incredible men and women that I've had the opportunity to work with," Brewer said.
Beshear said he and Brewer will work to ensure victims are the focus of every criminal investigation.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.