LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sports betting in Kentucky is now legal.
The state is expected to make millions of dollars in tax revenue when the wager windows open Thursday at sports betting facilities. It's the first time residents can legally bet on sports other than racing.
To commemorate the opening day of retail sports betting in the state, a grand opening ceremony is happening at the Churchill Downs Race & Sports Book at 9:45 a.m., and Gov. Andy Beshear will place the state's first ceremonial sports wager at 10 a.m.
The governor is expected to be joined by several state and local leaders, including Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and the First Lady of Louisville Rachel Greenberg; Ray A. Perry, Secretary, Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet; Jonathan Rabinowitz, Chairman, Kentucky Horse Racing Commission; Representative Al Gentry; and Cleo Battle, President & CEO of Louisville Tourism. Area sports celebrities Darrell Griffith, Bobby Perry, Dale Romans, Will Wolford and Eric Wood are expected to be on hand as well.
The Churchill Downs Race & Sports Book is located in the remodeled Aristides Lounge on the second floor of the Clubhouse. The space includes a massive TV wall, including a new 7' x 24' LED video screen and a dozen 90" televisions. The large area has an additional 16 large-format TVs for sports and horse racing, 15 sports betting kiosks, seven horse betting kiosks, six betting windows with tellers, a bar and seating for more than 280 guests.
The Churchill Downs Race & Sports Book will open to the general public at 11 a.m., and betting will continue until 11:30 p.m. Guests must be at least 18 years old to wager and enter the Churchill Downs Race & Sports Book.
Churchill Downs is one of eight sportsbooks opening Thursday, the other at the Derby City Gaming location off Poplar Level.
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has approved the following race tracks and gaming facilities to partner with sportsbooks:
- Churchill Downs
- Derby City Gaming
- Cumberland Run
- Ellis Park
- Oak Grove
- Red Mile
- Sandy’s Gaming and Racing
- Turfway Park
And eight online betting platforms had temporary licenses approved:
- BetMGM
- Caesars
- DraftKings
- Circa
- Bet365
- FanDuel
- Penn
- Fanatics
A number of those providers will also operate the retail sportsbooks in person at tracks and gaming facilities. A ninth provider — Kambi — offering retail only, was also approved recently.
Pre-registration opened at 6 a.m. on Aug. 28.
Starting Sept 7, Kentucky residents can begin depositing money into mobile accounts before live betting begins Sept. 28.
Part of the new sports betting law requires resources for people with gambling problems. The Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling said public funding for education, prevention and treatment won't be available until next year. In the meantime, there is help available by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visiting Kentucky Gambling Help by clicking here.
