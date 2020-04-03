LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some 11,000 Kentucky lives could be saved if public health guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19 were strictly followed in the months ahead, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.
He based that stance on updated projections in how the state will be affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, which shows that 13,000 could die in the next three months if there's poor compliance with public health guidelines that have been implemented so far in Kentucky.
Strict adherence to current public health guidance, including social distancing and travel restrictions, could limit the number of deaths to 2,000, according to the governor's data.
That's more in line with White House projections that show between 1,300 and 3,200 Kentuckians could succumb to COVID-19 with interventions in place.
"I hope that motivates folks," Beshear said. "I know this can be scary. It is. This whole thing is scary."
"I just want to show you at the start of a beautiful weekend, of a beautiful spring, of things where we want to get out and do different things, this is how important this is," he said.
Beshear also announced Friday that 90 new cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the state, and six more Kentuckians had died, putting the total number of deaths related to the coronavirus at 37.
Kentucky now has 831 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Asked if his presentation of the updated models foreshadows an extension of public health guidelines through May, Beshear said that would depend on how well COVID-19 numbers look throughout the country in the weeks ahead.
"We haven't seen the peak anywhere in the United States yet," Beshear said.
If New York doesn't reach its peak in coronavirus cases in the next two weeks, public health guidance in Kentucky will likely be extended into May, he said.
"We ought to be ready if we've got to go all the way through May," Beshear said. "Now I will say this: If we're going through May, it's working. If it's going through May, we are definitely flattening the curve and we are protecting people around us."
"It's going to take as long as it's going to take," he said.
