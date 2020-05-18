LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twelve more COVID-19 patients have died in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.
All of the deaths linked to COVID-19 came from Jefferson County, he said. In all, 346 novel coronavirus patients in Kentucky have died during the pandemic.
Beshear announced 260 new COVID-19 cases, pushing Kentucky's total to 7,935.
Two additional youths have contracted the pediatric multisymptom inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19, putting the total number of children who have contracted it in recent days to four, he said.
One is a 5-year-old who is recovering at home and the other is an 11-year-old who remains hospitalized, Beshear said.
The initial patient, a 10-year-old, is still in intensive care but has been taken off a ventilator. A teenager is also recovering at home, Beshear said.
Symptoms of the syndrome include fever, rash, swelling in extremities, abdominal pain and gastrointestinal problems.
"This is essentially a situation where weeks after the child would have gotten over the initial infection, their immune system becomes overactive and attacks the blood vessels in their own body," said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner.
He urged anyone whose children experience symptoms related to the syndrome to seek immediate medical care or call the state's COVID-19 pediatric hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
"We're just watching this very carefully," Beshear said. "It still appears to be very rare."
Kentucky has also ramped up its effort to contain COVID-19's spread through contact tracing.
Beshear said he has tapped Mark Carter, former CEO of Passport Health Plan, to lead the contact tracing effort in Kentucky for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
The governor said the state has awarded multiple contracts but did not name the winning bidders or the total overall cost. However, he said Kentucky could spend more than $100 million in federal COVID-19 funds on increased testing and contract tracing.
Beshear said about 700 people will be hired to work on the seven-month contract tracing program, which is expected to ramp up in the next two weeks.
Plans call for workers to use an online tracking system, including prepared scripts to ask questions of people who have been in close contact with COVID-19 patients. Beshear said keeping data private and safe is among the top priorities.
Kentucky has envisioned that the contract workers will coordinate with local health departments. Metro Louisville, which plans its own contact tracing program, aims to announce its award later this week.
