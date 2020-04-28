LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twelve more Kentuckians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died, and 230 additional cases have been identified, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
That puts the state's total number of COVID-19 cases to at least 4,375 with 224 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
Beshear said despite the uptick in cases Tuesday, he believes the state has flattened the curve.
"We believe we've plateaued," he said.
