LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addressed Friday what he called "vaccine hesitancy" among African Americans in Kentucky.
Beshear appeared at the NAACP headquarters in Louisville, where several people volunteered to roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 shot.
The governor acknowledged there is a historical mistrust of the health care system among some in the Black community, but Beshear pledges to make sure the rollout includes those in under-served areas.
"What's right for the commonwealth is we build a better Kentucky where this shot of hope is available to everyone, regardless of your socio-economic status, regardless of your skin color — that this vaccine is available to everyone," Beshear said.
The governor said health care providers are working to give the shots at several pop-up locations in west Louisville. He said he is still working with the federal government to open a mass vaccination site at Shawnee Park.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.