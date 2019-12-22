LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City and State leaders are giving back to the community in a big way as Gov. Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer participate in "Project Friendship."
At Fourth Street Live on Sunday afternoon, the two joined forces with the leaders of Chabad of Kentucky to launch the multi-million dollar initiative. Chabad of Kentucky works to serve Jewish communities throughout the state. The "Project Friendship" initiative is designed to provide shoes and clothing from local and national retailers to people in need while also reducing waste.
"We want to make life and counteract darkness," said event organizer, Rabbi Avrohom Litvin. "We want to add goodness and love and counteract negativity with positivity and light."
The items will be distributed over the course of the 2020 fiscal year.
The initiative was scheduled to begin on Sunday to celebrate the first day of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah, which started at sunset and continues for eight days.
