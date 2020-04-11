LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced 185 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing state total to at least 1,840.
Beshear also reported four additional deaths in the state, bringing the death total up to 94.
The governor said the state now knows the race of about 70% of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19: 81% white, 12% black, 2.56% Asian and 3.9% multiracial.
Saturday's update comes as Beshear faces backlash from his Friday announcement that anyone who participates in mass gatherings of any type this weekend will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks.
Beshear said Kentucky State Police will be collecting license plate information from cars in parking lots and forwarding the information to local health departments, which will then present an order to self-quarantine for 14 days at the owners' homes.
"If you're going to expose yourself to this virus and you make that decision to do it, it's not fair to everybody else out there that you might spread it to," Beshear said Friday. "We shouldn't have to do this."
Beshear has urged churches to cancel in-person services to help limit the spread of COVID-19. He addressed his Friday order again on Saturday, saying he's doing his best to save lives. He added that the state is aware of seven mass gatherings planned for Easter weekend.
"So what decision have I made? People have focused on the license plates, but all I'm trying to do is say if you make the decision to go to a mass gathering, your decision should stay with you. If you put yourself at risk, fine. Just self-quarantine for 14 days," Beshear said Saturday. "I know some people might disagree with it. And it sounds however it sounds. But they don't have to read out the number of deaths every day. They don't have to do that. And while this is a worldwide pandemic, I feel responsible for those deaths, for better or worse."
Beshear said those seven mass gatherings could lead to 42 deaths in the state.
"I'm willing to make an unpopular decision, whatever it means for me in the future, if I can save 42 people," he said. "I would give up being politically popular, which I've only been for about three weeks, in a nanosecond to save 42 lives."
The governor responded to a temporary restraining order granted by a Kentucky judge against Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Saturday that stemmed from a lawsuit filed by a Louisville church on Friday. Beshear said he has always been in favor of drive-in services if they follow proper social distancing. He said Fischer took his order a step further, but that he was in support of it because of the "density of Louisville," stressing the importance of following the rules.
But now that the court has ruled, Beshear said, "Remember, that ruling doesn't say it's OK to have in-person services ... another federal court has upheld the kind of healthy at home order that we have."
Beshear also said plans are moving forward with additional hospital beds at the temporary field hospital being set up at the fairgrounds in Louisville with the National Guard.
He also said donations for personal protective equipment (PPE) have improved. Beshear said the state will determine how much PPE is available on Monday and decide how they will spread it across the state. He also expects announcements to be made on testing in the next few days.
