Bullitt County Public Schools buses. Oct. 17, 2022. (WDRB Photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear wants to help replace aging school buses in Kentucky.

Wednesday, he announced the 2022 Kentucky Clean Diesel Grant Program, which will provide $310,000 toward reducing diesel emissions.

All schools in the state can apply. 

The program will reimburse up to 25% of the total cost of a new school bus, but the school would have to pay for the remaining 75%.

The deadline to apply for the funding is Nov. 4.

For more information and for schools to apply, click here.

