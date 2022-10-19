LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear wants to help replace aging school buses in Kentucky.
Wednesday, he announced the 2022 Kentucky Clean Diesel Grant Program, which will provide $310,000 toward reducing diesel emissions.
All schools in the state can apply.
The program will reimburse up to 25% of the total cost of a new school bus, but the school would have to pay for the remaining 75%.
The deadline to apply for the funding is Nov. 4.
For more information and for schools to apply, click here.
