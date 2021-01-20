LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Governors Association announced on Wednesday that Gov. Andy Beshear will lead a bipartisan task force to guide states in their economic recovery and revitalization efforts amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
That's according to a news release from Beshear's office.
"I am deeply honored and humbled to be asked by the NGA to work on this crucially important issue," the governor said, in a statement. "This global health crisis has upended economies the world over, and there isn't a state or territory in the United States that has been spared from its devastating impacts. Here in Kentucky, we have worked to protect our economy and to prime it for success in the coming post-COVID era."
Beshear will co-chair the NGA's Economic Recovery and Revitalization task force alongside South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
Two other panels were created by the NGA: Pandemic and Disaster Response, and Community Renewal. Those panels are chaired by two governors from differing political parties.
The Economic Recovery and Revitalization panel Gov. Beshear will lead is tasked with guiding states on issues that include energy, environment, infrastructure, land management, state stabilization and taxes.
"I'm looking forward to sharing what we've learned, studying lessons others have to offer and exploring new ways to keep America's workforce and businesses thriving," Beshear said, in a statement.
