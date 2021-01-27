LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following the Kentucky Democratic governor's vetoes of Republican-backed bills meant to restrict his emergency powers, he is now asking Republican lawmakers to compromise with him.
Gov. Andy Beshear sent letters to House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers on Jan. 20 about the three bills he vetoed that would have limited his emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Beshear said he has a "strong preference" that the state hold off on any such legislation until Kentucky overcomes the COVID-19 pandemic.
"To 'mess' with emergency powers that have helped us achieve this relative success would be like legislating troop movements and tactics in the middle of the battle," Beshear wrote. "The evitable result is less success and more casualties."
One of the vetoed bills would limit the governor’s executive orders in times of emergency to 30 days unless extended by lawmakers. It would apply to orders that place restrictions on in-person meetings of schools, businesses and religious gatherings or impose mandatory quarantine or isolation requirements.
In the letter, Beshear said he is open to discussing the length of a state declaration in response to a pandemic. He also argued that the Trump administration issued a federal declaration in response to the coronavirus pandemic, proving Kentucky's emergency is still warranted.
Republican lawmakers also raised concerns about the governor discussing his emergency powers with the General Assembly. Beshear suggested that they pass a bill where the governor's administration would be required to report to a committee monthly during a state of an emergency.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.