FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Derby week begins, Kentucky is racing to acknowledge the long-buried contributions of African Americans to the thoroughbred industry.
Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday signed a proclamation declaring Derby Week as “Ed Brown Society Week.”
Brown was born into slavery in Kentucky, and later became a top jockey, trainer and stable owner.
“Despite their centuries of contributions after World War 1, African Americans were pushed out of the sport due to Jim Crow and racism,” said Beshear during a brief ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda.
The Ed Brown Society was formed last year to promote Black participation in the thoroughbred industry.
“We wanted future students to be able to look up and recognize an individual that was able to overcome obstacles and barriers that were put in front,” said Chairman Greg Harbut, who is also owner of Harbut Bloodstock.
The focus on racial justice over the past year has placed new emphasis on trying to diversify the horse industry.
Society President Raymond Daniels said the industry appears to be serious. “I think they’re all being very intentional about that right now,” he said. “I think the work has begun.”
“This is just one area but it's one that's really important, especially this week, to admit our faults from the past but work towards that better future,” Beshear told reporters.
The society said part of that effort is increasing awareness among African Americans.
“Just trying to have that knowledge of all the good-paying opportunities and jobs that are available from horse farm to horse track to behind the scenes," Daniels said.
The society has already been successful in helping 30 African Americans become horse owners, following in the tracks of pioneers like Ed Brown.
“They set the standard, really, the gold standard, for the industry,” said Daniels.
On Tuesday, Churchill Downs will hold what it is calling "Champions for Change" to celebrate the legacy of Black horsemen.
It includes the running of the $120,000 Isaac Murphy Marathon in honor of the legendary African American jockey and native Kentuckian.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.