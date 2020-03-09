LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has two new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the commonwealth's active total to six, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday evening.
Speaking for the second time Monday, Beshear said in Frankfort that the two new cases came from a batch of 13 tests, 11 of which came back negative. The two new positive cases came from Harrison and Fayette counties.
The breakdown, by county, of the six cases:
- Harrison: 3
- Fayette: 2
- Jefferson: 1
Monday morning, Beshear said officials were working together to mitigate the impact of the virus.
"And together both the group up here and all of us as Kentuckians will get through this," he said.
Harrison County officials offered several new details their patients, including that the one worked at the Cynthiana Walmart. Six co-workers are in isolation but showing no symptoms.
"We have been communicating with our associates, stressing the importance of staying home if they are not feeling well and encouraging our associates to seek medical care immediately if they have any signs or symptoms," Walmart said, in a statement. "We are also monitoring this situation closely with the support of our Emergency Operations Center and health officials, ready to assist our associates. Rest assured, we will continue to take any and all measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our associates and customers."
While the first two Harrison County patients are linked, officials did not say how.
Mayors in Lexington and Louisville offered no new details on patients in Fayette and Jefferson counties.
Beshear says the pattern is indicative of "community spreading." In other words, the disease is spreading person to person.
"Again, that has been expected," he said. "We are ready for it. It was what we always thought that we would see with this novel coronavirus."
Beshear said he plans to sign an executive order later on Monday to waive copays, deductibles, cost sharing and diagnostic testing fees for private insurance and state employees. He said he also will remove impediments, such as prior authorization, that would block someone from getting tested or treated for the virus under Medicaid.
Fischer echoed Beshear's comments, and also urged the public not to panic.
"This virus, unfortunately, is going to spread everywhere, just like the flu does, okay?" Fischer said. "And we want people to be reacting to it just like they would take normal health precautions with the flu. So, it's just the new reality that we have and we will work through it."
Fischer also urged the public to go to the state website to get information about the virus, rather than less reputable sources.
"Do not get your health care advice from the Internet and various social media strains out there reporting all kinds of conspiracy theories," Fischer said. "That is bunk."
"It is natural right now for people to have concerns and questions about what is going on," Fischer said. "That's why communications such as this is so important. And we knew it was just a matter of time -- obviously -- before COVID-19 came to Kentucky and came to each and every one of our cities, just like they have cities all around America right now."
Fischer said state and local officials are actively communicating in real-time. The patient in Jefferson County is currently being treated at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. Russ Cox with Norton Healthcare says the patient is in isolation. The hospital is now in the process of contacting anyone the person has been in contact with. Mayor Fischer says he will brief local media again at 11:45 a.m.
The Public Health Director in Harrison County says local officials are working closely with the Walmart.
Harrison County Judge Alex Barnett says, "We are tackling this head on."
Lexington Mayor Linda Gordon is urging everyone to follow CDC guidelines COVID-19.
Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says 80-percent or more of those infected with the novel coronavirus will be fine. Dr. Stack also says, in general, children do not appear to be easily infected by the virus. He also recommends nursing homes restrict visitation.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Anyone with questions can call the COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725.
