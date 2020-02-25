FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frustrated and burnt out, social workers working with Kentucky's most vulnerable kids are walking off the job.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is trying to find a solution to the state's revolving door of social workers. Big case loads lead to fatigue fast, often causing social workers to look for work elsewhere.
Beshear said he's trying to bring awareness to the problem. During a rally at the Capitol on Tuesday, he signed a proclamation recognizing March as "Social Work Month."
Beshear's budget includes funding for 350 new social workers throughout the state over the next two years. He said it will get caseloads down to the national average and give every social worker more time with families.
"The more social workers we have helping our children be safe, that would really help our rates drop in terms of abuse and neglect," said Deirdra Robinson, field director of social work at Morehead State University. "We're seeing a huge surge in those numbers due to the opioid crisis and due to other social factors like poverty and education. So it would be really helpful to have an additional workforce in place to help us maintain those issues."
Beshear's spending plan is wrapped up with funding for health care, education and what may be controversial tax increases.
