LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is moving forward with plans to expand Waterfront Park into west Louisville, and Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to make an announcement that could help with funding.
The city's plan to expand Waterfront Park is in its 4th phase. This time leaders want to extend it into west Louisville, but have struggled with funding. During a news conference at the park scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, the governor is expected to announce his plans to include funding in his budget proposal for the $35 million expansion.
The expansion would include extending Waterfront Park under I-64 and west of 10th Street. The 22-acre project calls for a river walk to connect the current park to the expansion. The first step of that will be a project called PlayWorks, a playground between 10th and 15th Streets that will integrate science and learning in partnership with the Kentucky Science Center.
Earlier this year, the Waterfront faced a budget shortfall from a year of canceled events coupled with budget cuts from a few years ago. Despite that, Waterfront Park said it plans to move forward with the project.
That's when the Waterfront Development Corporation started looking for other funding from grants and donations.
Gov. Beshear says he wants to allocate money for the expansion in his upcoming budget proposal. He is expected to join Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and other city leaders at the park to announce details of his upcoming budget proposal. That proposal would have to get final approval from the state legislature before the project could get funding.
