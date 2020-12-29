LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has extended the commonwealth's mask mandate until the end of January.
That announcement came during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.
"Today I signed an executive order renewing the facial covering mandate in Kentucky," Beshear said. "We know that this is one of the most powerful tools to fight this virus."
The previous mask mandate was set to expire. Beshear's executive order renews it for another 30 days, beginning at 5 p.m. on Jan. 2.
"This protects you," he added. "At a time when the virus is spreading in just about any enclosed space where people aren't wearing masks, this protects you."
Beshear called on everyone wear a mask — and asked business owners to enforce the mandate.
"Please everyone. This more than anything else is gonna decide how many people live and how many people die. So wear your masks."
