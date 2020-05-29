LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nine more Kentuckians who contracted COVID-19 have died, putting the state's total death toll at 418 since the pandemic began, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.
The number of new COVID-19 cases jumped to 283, the most reported this week. Kentucky has identified 9,464 cases in all.
Beshear said Friday's uptick may be the result of laboratories still catching up from the Memorial Day holiday. The past four days have averaged 158 new COVID-19 cases, he said.
"That is still a decline and a significant decline from even two weeks ago," Beshear said.
"I don't want to suggest that it means something at this point either way," he said. "What we've got to do is wait and see."
