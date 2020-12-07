FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear had a wreath hung at the capitol building on Monday to remember the more than 2,000 lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beshear announced that 2,082 Kentuckians have now died due to COVID-19 as of Monday.
The number is a tragic milestone in Kentucky's fight against the virus.
"While Kentucky has fought harder, and fared better than most, we have still lost far too much," Gov. Beshear said.
The large green wreath that's hung in the front of the capitol building is wrapped in green lights.
Beshear says the wreath is meant to remember those lost to the virus, but the lights are a sign of hope. He asked Kentuckians to pledge to continue following guidelines to prevent the spread and more deaths.
"Today we honor those we've lost, and we recommit to protecting our fellow human beings in what will be the final months of this battle," he said.
Chris Perry, who lost his brother to COVID-19, spoke about how his family has been impacted by the virus.
He says his brother, Rob, undermined the seriousness of COVID-19, and that it ultimately led to his death.
"COVID is real," Perry said. "It's not some made up virus, it's not some political ploy, it is real. It took our brother."
It was too late before Rob paid attention to the severity of the virus, his brother said.
As he remembered images of Rob in a bed on a ventilator, he begged Kentuckians to take the spread of COVID-19 seriously.
"It's a mask," he said. "It's a mask. What I have wanted to do is show pictures of my brother in four different masks that he wore and say, 'Which is more uncomfortable? What he's wearing or a cloth mask?'"
Along with the 2,082 deaths, Kentucky currently has 202,592 total positive cases as of Monday.
