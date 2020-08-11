LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear postponed his scheduled 1 p.m. Tuesday news conference in Frankfort after he and the First Lady "began not feeling well," according to a news release.
The news conference was meant to be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for three projects in Perry, Floyd and Clay counties. It was set to feature Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers, Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman, Dajcor Aluminum Chief Executive Officer Mike Kilby, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton and Impact Outdoor Adventures Director of the Board Ray Rice.
But just after 12:30 p.m., Beshear's office sent out an update saying it would be postponed "out of an abundance of caution."
There's no word yet on the status of the scheduled 4 p.m. news conference.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.