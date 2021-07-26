LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is dedicating more than $1 million for a road project impacting three Oldham County schools.
Gov. Andy Beshear presented the $1.8 million check Monday to students from Harmony Elementary School. The money will add turning lanes along Highway 1793, reducing traffic backups for North Oldham High School, North Oldham Middle School and Harmony Elementary.
"As with most of our schools, traffic can become very congested during morning drop-off and afternoon pickup," Oldham County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Radford said. "A dedicated turn lane will benefit the school community and the entire Goshen community."
Beshear announced in April that the state would invest $23 million in highway safety projects near schools. KYTC used a statewide map of every school and layered it with recent crash data.
From there, the department identified 70 improvement projects, this being one of them.
"I'm grateful," Beshear said. "I'm grateful that with this project, Kentuckians and Oldham Countians will be better protected."
The project is still in the design phase. School leaders are hoping a crosswalk will be added to the plans.
It is not clear when construction will start. For a full list of the state's 70 improvement projects, click here.
