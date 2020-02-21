LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social workers are quitting their jobs in Kentucky, and Gov. Andy Beshear said he has the solution.
Beshear's budget calls for 350 additional social workers to be added to the commonwealth, part of a $30 million proposal that would finance hundreds of additional social workers and cut caseloads.
Even as the commonwealth tops the nation for the number of child abuse and neglect cases, Kentucky can't keep social workers from quitting. On Friday, Beshear said he looked to the people who quit for the solution.
"As we look at exit interviews ... the reason people are leaving is they have too much work," Beshear said. "It creates too much stress, and they feel like they are not meeting the mission."
It's a frustration that's felt particularly by foster parents as well. Josh Miles, who has adopted two children, compares the situation to a "revolving door."
"They constantly get new social workers over and over and over," Miles said.
Amanda Crowell, a social services supervisor, said she understands the reason why employees are leaving: They just get burned out.
"There's so many workers who don't make it past a year or two years," she said.
Burnout in child welfare services is well documented. Officials said the case load at Child Protective Services in Louisville is three times higher than the national average. Some social workers balance 50 cases — involving more than 150 kids — every day.
Crowell said it's a real problem.
"I had to work on the cases with a child at the hospital with broken bones versus the 6-year-old not going to school," she said. "You have to weigh that."
The 350 additional social workers represents a 30% increase from current staffing levels. Beshear said the move would cut caseloads in half statewide.
"I hope we can all agree that we want to make sure we're not No. 1 on abuse and neglect," Beshear said.
Crowell stands behind the governor, but admitted she's still concerned about the plan.
"My concern remains on how are we going to retain those workers," Crowell said.
"If we can lower the caseload, we can retain people longer and we will be able to fill those vacancies," Beshear added. "This isn't the chicken and the egg. We know the problem."
What the Democratic governor doesn't know is where his Republican-led legislature stands. Beshear said he has received no response from lawmakers on this proposal, but it should be a no-brainer, he said, because the provision will offer greater protections for children.
"We absolutely know it," he said. "The dollars are there in the budget. The question is, 'Will the legislature have the will?'"
At times it sounds like he's back in campaign mode, putting on the pressure. If that is the case, Crowell said she just hopes in this race, the kids win.
"It would help us to be able to spend some more time with our families to get to know them better — to get better feedback on how things are going," Crowell said.
