Gov. Beshear proclaims January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Surrounded by state leaders, community activists and survivors at the Capitol, Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation Tuesday to make January Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the state is committed to prosecuting traffickers and providing the needed resources to law enforcement. Beshear said Alcohol Beverage Control workers in Kentucky will be trained now to recognize the signs of human trafficking so they can report what they see in the community.
“We are here today to put an end to human trafficking in Kentucky. I believe in a Kentucky where no one is harmed," Beshear said Tuesday. “This is a horrific crime, which results in children and adults being enslaved and exploited for sex and labor. Ending it must be a priority for all of us."
Several survivors, activists and researchers were at the event Tuesday to show support and provide resources for how the community can become better educated.
“As much noise we’ve been making the last couple years, the people do realize we do have a problem now," said Summer Dickerson, the founder of the Women of the Well Ministry. "And we need everybody. If it could happen to me, and it could happen to your daughter, then we all have to take a stand. And we have to unite and we have to fight together."
The following flyer shows upcoming events put on, in part, by the University of Louisville Trafficking Research Initiative:
The Human Trafficking Hotline lists the following as just a few red flags for possible human trafficking:
- Is fearful, anxious, depressed, submissive, tense, or nervous/paranoid
- Has few or no personal possessions
- Is frequently monitored
- Claims of just visiting and inability to clarify where they are staying/address
- Lack of knowledge of whereabouts and/or do not know what city he/she is in
- Appear to have lost sense of time
- Shares scripted, confusing, or inconsistent stories
- Protects the person who may be hurting them or minimizes abuse
To make a report or get help, you can call the hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
