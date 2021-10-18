LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the commonwealth must take a stand against domestic violence.
In Frankfort on Monday he signed a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Kentucky.
Advocates also discussed the "Victim Information and Notification Everyday" system, better known as VINE. The system, which was created 25 years ago, notifies victims when an offender is released from jail.
In 2020, there were more than 320,000 Kentucky VINE notifications, according to the state.
"So this month, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and every month, every week, every day, we must re-commit to protecting our fellow Kentuckians and standing with survivors of heinous acts," Gov. Beshear said.
Kentucky's domestic violence programs and shelters are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you or someone you know is in need of these services, you can reach out to the national hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE, or go online to KCADV.org.
