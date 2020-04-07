LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear reported a new daily high of 147 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, but the past three days have been better than the previous three-day period.
Beshear also reported seven new deaths related to the novel coronavirus, pushing Kentucky's total losses to 65.
The new high of 147 gives Kentucky 1,149 total positive cases since the pandemic began.
But Beshear noted that about 80 cases have been reported each day over the past three days, which is lower that the previous three-day period. He said he believed Tuesday's numbers were the result of recent positives coming to the state from labs.
"Today is the largest number of cases that we have reported, but our three-day trend is actually lower than our last three-day trend, and I'm not sure many places in America can say that right now," Beshear said.
Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, said the state is working to ramp up testing throughout Kentucky, eventually allowing 32 partner hospitals outside the "golden triangle" to complete about 2,000 tests total per day.
Those will be available to people who have a fever and at least one symptom of COVID-19, first to health workers, those who are at least 60 years old and those who live in congregal settings like nursing homes. If enough COVID-19 tests are available, they will then be given to people with underlying health conditions like diabetes or asthma.
"The goal would be to get to the day when we have all the testing resources we need to test everybody who needs testing and to be able to do it more liberally," Stack said. "Right now we're not there, and so we have to deploy it to the greatest good."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.