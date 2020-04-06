Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear reported a record number of COVID-19 related deaths Monday, but said the number of positive cases appears to be flattening.
Beshear said 14 additional people have died from COVID-19, which he called "tough news."
However, the governor said the state recorded 54 additional cases, which "is a number lower than we expected."
Beshear said it's too soon to draw definitive conclusions from the new number of cases, but the numbers hint at a recovery.
"What we are doing is flattening the curve," he said. "I am so proud of what you are doing."
Nonetheless, Beshear said the next few weeks are critical, and Vice President Mike Pence said today that "we will see heartbreaking loss this week."
"Right now, it's crunch time," Beshear said.
He urged Kentuckians to continue to follow social distancing guidance and to refrain from leaving their homes to meet other people or to invite people into their homes.
"Let's make sure we do the right things," Beshear said.
Globally, more than 1.3 million people have become infected, including more than 350,000 in the U.S. Nearly 74,000, of 5.6 percent have died, and about 276,000, or nearly 21 percent, have recovered, according to data from Johns Hopkins University as of 4:55 p.m. Tuesday.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.