FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that Kentucky can wait no longer for criminal justice reform.
He said the state has to look at all options as the situation continues to drain state dollars that can be used better elsewhere.
Beshear said the number of people being held in Kentucky's prisons, jails and other facilities has soared 40% since 2004 to nearly 24,000. And, Beshear said, that's nearly twice the number of people those places are designed to hold. The estimated cost to maintain jail operations through fiscal year 2022 is more than $115 million.
"Year in and year out, the costs are going up," he said. "And they're going up at a level that is taking dollars away from important economical needs like our children's education."
At the same time, Beshear said, the state's facilities are crumbling, and many are improperly located. He said Kentucky hast lost nearly 1,300 medium security beds in the last four years due to crumbling infrastructure, 995 of which were at the Kentucky state reformatory.
"Criminal justice reform isn't just the right thing to do," he said. "But that we must do it based on our current reality and its impact on our budget."
Beshear said all options are now on the table. He plans to move away from leasing private prisons, and he's looking at all three facilities in Oldham County, considering if all three are needed.
Ultimately, Beshear said the incarceration rate needs to drop. He said that can happen with options like bail reform and re-examining sentence length and parole violations.
"If our incarceration rate lowers by 1,000 inmates from that 23,000, we save $12 million," he said.
