FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky lawmakers passed sweeping legislation Friday injecting nearly $213 million into flood-ravaged Appalachia, wrapping up their work in a special session devoted to assisting with the mammoth challenge of recovery.
The House voted 97-0 to send the state aid package to the Senate, which gave final passage a short time later. The bill was signed just after 1 p.m. by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear,.
The relief measure for the flood-stricken portions of eastern Kentucky is seen as an initial installment of support. The Republican-dominated legislature will assess the region's ongoing needs when lawmakers reconvene in January for their next regular session.
"This is the first step," said state Rep. John Blanton, who represents an area hard hit by the floodwaters. "We've got to come back and we've got to see what the needs are."
The legislative action comes less than a month after historic flooding destroyed homes and businesses and caused significant damage to schools, roads, bridges and water systems. The disaster caused at least 39 deaths and robbed thousands of families of all of their possessions.
The aid package would dip into the state’s massive budget reserves to help cities, counties, school districts and utilities recover. The influx of state assistance — coupled with federal aid and private donations — is seen as crucial to rebuilding in eastern Kentucky.
Buildings and roads are flooded near Lost Creek, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over Ky. State Road 15 in Jackson, Ky., to pick up people stranded by the floodwaters Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
A truck drives along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Men ride in a bpsy along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Home and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Home and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Members of the local Mennonite community remove mud filled debris from homes following flooding at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Volunteers from the local mennonite community carry tubfulls of debris from flood soaked houses for disposal at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from their flood ravaged homes in Ogden Hollar at Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
The eastern Kentucky relief plan would draw $200 million from the reserve fund.
The biggest chunk — $115 million — would provide support to cities, counties, school districts, state agencies and utility service providers. Another $45 million would help repair and replace bridges and roads. And $40 million would be used for repairs to school buildings, for additional transportation costs for displaced students and services for children and families.
Nearly $12.7 million in federal funds will be used for water and sewer infrastructure projects.
It’s the second time within a year that Kentucky lawmakers have taken up emergency relief stemming from epic weather disasters. The flood-related measure is similar to tornado-relief legislation for the other end of the state. Earlier this year, lawmakers passed a $200 million aid package for portions of western Kentucky devastated by tornadoes in December.
