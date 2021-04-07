LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky residents now have more options when it comes to casting their votes after Gov. Andy Beshear signed several bills Wednesday, including a sweeping election bill.
Although Democrats and Republicans are often at odds at the Capitol, but Wednesday morning, there was a bipartisan spirit as the governor signed several bills that he and lawmakers agreed on.
With the Republican sponsors standing behind him, Beshear first signed House Bill 574, a massive election reform bill.
Among other things, the bill allows for three days of early voting. It also permits counties to create election super-centers where anyone in the county can vote.
Additionally, it increases election security by transitioning towards paper ballots to guarantee a paper trail.
Beshear noted that the bipartisan agreement comes as other states are fighting over election access.
"Kentucky leaders were able to come together, to stand up for Democracy, and to expand the opportunity for people to vote," he said. "Voting is the bedrock of our democracy, and I firmly believe that we should be making it easier for Kentuckians to vote and participate in the Democratic process."
"This is a triumph of both policy and process," added Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. "I'm very grateful to Gov. Beshear for signing this bill, which makes our elections both more accessible and more secure at the same time."
Beshear also signed bills that direct spending of more than $1 billion in federal American Rescue Act funds.
The dollars will go toward creating high-speed internet access across the state, school construction projects, funding for rural hospitals, clean drinking water projects, and all-day kindergarten.
The governor and lawmakers reached agreement on how to spend that money during negotiations over the final two days of the session.
Despite the goodwill on Wednesday, there are bills that Beshear will likely veto later this week.
