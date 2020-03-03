LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said all Kentucky residents should have access to health care.
The governor is supporting a bill sponsored by Rep. Patti Minter of Bowling Green that would prevent insurance companies from denying coverage to Kentucky residents with pre-existing medical conditions.
"I believe health care is a basic human right and that denying coverage based on preexisting conditions is wrong," Beshear said in a statement. "I am fighting with Rep. Minter, because I understand the anxiety facing our families. Three out of four of my family members have a preexisting condition. It is time for Kentucky to act with urgency and make sure all our families will be able to see a doctor and get treatment when they need it most."
Currently, coverage is guaranteed by the Affordable Care Act, but if it gets thrown out by the courts, Beshear said he wants to make sure nearly 2 million Kentucky residents with pre-existing conditions are still covered.
The bill has not yet been scheduled for a hearing.
