LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will sign a proclamation Monday that will order the POW/MIA flag to fly permanently at the state Capitol.
The proclamation was announced by Beshear's office in a news release Sunday evening and comes after the flag was removed from the Capitol ahead of his Dec. 10 inauguration in Frankfort, Kentucky.
"Every day we honor the sacrifices of Kentuckians and Americans who are still prisoners, missing or unaccounted for," Beshear said in a statement. "To show our daily commitment to these heroes and their families, the POW/MIA flag will be flown permanently at the Capitol. I will issue and sign an official proclamation to ensure it will fly every day I serve as governor."
According to the news release, the flag was flown during a POW/MIA ceremony on Monday, Dec. 9, at the Capitol, during which the symbolic "Chair of Honor" was put on display on the first floor. In keeping with inauguration day traditions, however, "all flags were removed and new flags were flown for the incoming governor," Beshear's office said. The new governor was not aware that the POW/MIA flag was removed until Thursday, Dec. 12, according to the news release.
When the flag was not put back up, members of Operation Rolling Thunder Kentucky Chapter 5 voiced their concerns on social media.
"Do you believe a POW☆MIA Flag should fly over a State Capitol?" the group asked in a Facebook post. "Let Kentucky's Governor know. Thank you." The group, which is dedicated to honoring and remembering those who were prisoners of war or went missing in action, ended the Facebook post with Beshear's phone number.
After having his staff look into the issue, Beshear opted to issue a proclamation that would "provide clear direction on the POW/MIA flag’s permanent status."
"Gov. Beshear’s action makes Kentucky one of the first states to fly the POW/MIA flag every day at the state Capitol," said Kelly Shehan, vice president of Rolling Thunder Kentucky Chapter 5, in a statement. "I thank Gov. Beshear for helping to pave the way and I hope all states will recognize the importance of the new federal, bipartisan POW/MIA Flag Act."
In November, President Donald Trump signed the National POW/MIA Flag Act, which mandates the flag be flown at prominent federal buildings and national war memorials year-round, into law.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.