LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will join the University of Louisville Hospital as it gives five frontline workers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccinations will be given to the frontline workers sometime Monday morning. The vaccines are expected to be delivered to the hospital around 9:30 a.m. Monday and the first five doses will be given about 45 minutes later.
The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine landed at UPS Worldport Sunday afternoon and will be delivered across the country Monday.
Related Stories:
- THE VACCINE IS HERE | COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Louisville's UPS Worldport
- Louisville, southern Indiana hospitals preparing to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
- 'A significant day' | UPS receives kits to administer COVID-19 vaccine once it's approved
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.