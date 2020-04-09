LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Getting your essentials from the local grocery store may take a little longer these days.
A lot of stores offer delivery, but there's also an increase in demand. So instead of a few hours, it will likely take a few days for deliveries.
Earlier this week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed a new executive order, which put limitations on trips to grocery stores and pharmacies.
"It's gonna help you and the business practice better social distancing if there are less people in there," said LaTasha Buckner, Beshear's chief of staff.
As result, a growing number of people have turned to online shopping and delivery. If you are one of those shoppers, don't expect same day-service.
"Demand is up anywhere from 10 to 15 fold ... on the online portion," said James Neumann, vice president of ValuMarket. "We have as many people in the store, probably working on online orders, as we do on anything else right now.
Neumann said since the COVID-19 outbreak, they've added more drivers. Like other retail grocery stores, ValuMarket is trying to keep up with the growing demand for deliveries.
"We've really only added about three or four, but we're having multiple employees do deliveries, where before, we were strictly one per location," he said.
Most store still offer same-day service for curbside pickup.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.