LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A war of words erupted on Twitter between Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
The two started exchanging barbs in the wee hours of Tuesday morning over protests outside the Louisville home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The exchange started when Bevin commented on a news story about protesters chanting outside McConnell's home. "Seriously, @louisvillemayor? Stop embarrassing the city of Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky by allowing this public disorder... Would you stand for this on your street? Doubt it... We deserve better leadership in @louisvillekygov."
Fischer replied hours later by saying, "Seriously, @GovMattBevin, in America we allow for peaceful assembly and freedom of speech. Sorry if that embarrasses you. Let’s get to work to stop the tragic loss of so many lives in our country due to gun violence."
Fischer went on to say, "I stand with those calling on @senatemajldr to return to DC and protect our families from more death. Our people deserve that."
That's when Bevin replied, "Do you also stand with those who are chanting death threats and calling for the massacre of the @senatemajldr ? Or is there an idealogical limit to the conviction/motivation behind your “stand”?"
The exchange on Twitter has drawn hundreds of responses and retweets.
