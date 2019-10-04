SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin stopped in Bullitt County Friday morning to announce just over $351,000 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to fund several projects.
The money will go toward five resurfacing projects.
Gov. Bevin started the day at a community forum at the Bullitt County courthouse, before making the announcement.
A standing ovation from dozens of people in Bullitt County for @GovMattBevin at a community forum this morning. This comes just before a 9 a.m. announcement about transportation funding. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/s64JweU4UJ— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) October 4, 2019
A day earlier, Bevin joined Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and UPS officials to tout the company's plans to invest $750 million in its Worldport global shipping hub at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport over the next 15 years, and to add 1,000 high-paying jobs during that period.
During Friday's forum, Bevin said the UPS investment will bring many people to Bullitt County, and that many of the new employees will live in Bullitt County.
The governor is also scheduled to visit Jessamine County and Boyle County after he leaves Bullitt County.
