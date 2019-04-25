LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has connected a girl's shooting with a school closing caused by teachers who called in sick to rally at the state Capitol.
Bevin said Thursday a 7-year-old girl was shot in the head by an older child on a day when people were "pretending to be sick when they weren't sick."
Bevin's remarks at a Rotary Club of Louisville luncheon appeared to refer to a March 12 shooting in Shively. The girl and her 11-year-old brother were in their Crums Lane home alone while their uncle was outside. Jefferson County Public schools were closed that day due to a teacher sick out.
In late March, Shively Police said the girl is in rehab and her condition is improving. They believe the shooting was an accident.
Last year, Bevin asserted without evidence that a child left home alone during a teacher sickout had been sexually assaulted somewhere in Kentucky. He later apologized.
House Democratic Whip Joni Jenkins issued a statement about the governor's comment.
“Governor Bevin blaming teachers for a child being shot is shameful and politics at its worst. Our community, like the family, is devastated by what occurred and prays for the children. This should drive us to enact commonsense gun safety, not further a spiteful agenda against teachers.”
