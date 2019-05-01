FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin could call the legislature into special session as early as Monday to deal with a critical pension relief bill.
Bevin surprised and angered some legislators when he vetoed a bill that would have allowed regional universities and quasi-government agencies such as rape crisis centers and health departments to gradually pay their spiraling pension costs over time. He said the bill would not have survived a court challenge since some employees who had paid into the system could potentially lose their retirement benefits if the agencies fail to make payments.
Earlier this week, Bevin said a revised bill is written and ready for lawmakers to consider.
Sen. Julie Raque Adams, the Senate Majority Caucus Chair, told WDRB News she expects the governor to call the session for next week.
"If the governor's office can get the votes, then he'll call it for Monday," Adams said. "That's kind of the tentative date."
But both Democrats and Republicans said they want to see the new bill before Bevin calls lawmakers to the Capitol.
"We have to see a copy, and we have to know how much it costs before we can possibly vote on something in Frankfort," Senate Democratic Leader Morgan McGarvey said.
In fact, the governor's office did hold closed-door briefings for some lawmakers Wednesday.
Senate President Robert Stivers was among those WDRB News spotted going in.
Bevin's Deputy Chief of Staff Bryan Sunderland said he is meeting with both Republican and Democratic legislators.
"Legislators, by the end of the day, will have a copy of the proposal and financial information," Sunderland said.
There is no indication as to when the proposal will be released to the public, but lawmakers agree the stakes are high.
"I'm concerned that we may see some health departments shut down and some community mental health centers shut down," Adams said.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said the special session will narrowly focus on the one issue, and assured skeptical public schools teachers there will be no surprise effort to change their pension plan. Past concerns resulted in teacher sickouts and protests.
