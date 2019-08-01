FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin isn't backing down on his comment in which he said he opposed expanded gambling because of a perceived link to suicide.
The comments came during a radio interview on WKDZ when the governor expounded on his opposition to casino gambling.
"Every night somewhere in America, somebody takes their life in a casino because they've wasted the last semblance of dignity and hope that they had," Bevin said. "Families are ruined. Lives are ruined."
On Thursday, Bevin was asked about criticism he has received over those comments.
"Have you ever see a suicide hotline or a Gambling Anonymous hotline at the end of an ad for something associated with gambling?" Bevin asked. "Why do you think those things exist? I don't need to clarify it. I'm stating a fact."
Bevin would not say where he got the information indicating that suicides take place at casinos every night. He says he was trying to make a larger point about the danger to society from gambling.
Mayo Clinic recognizes compulsive gambling as an addiction.
"Gambling can stimulate the brain's reward system much like drugs or alcohol can, leading to addiction," the organization's site states. "If you have a problem with compulsive gambling, you may continually chase bets that lead to losses, hide your behavior, deplete savings, accumulate debt, or even resort to theft or fraud to support your addiction.
"Compulsive gambling is a serious condition that can destroy lives. Although treating compulsive gambling can be challenging, many people who struggle with compulsive gambling have found help through professional treatment."
Related:
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.