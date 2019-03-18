FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers are trying to stop what some call a killer disease.
Last week, the Kentucky Senate and House passed Senate Bill 85, which would require first-time drunk drivers to use an ignition interlock.
The device measures the alcohol content from a person's breath and determines if they're sober enough to drive.
After some debate and emotional testimony from DUI survivors, lawmakers voted last week to move the bill forward. SB 85 will expand Kentucky's ignition interlock law to all drunk driving offenders.
"These are hardcore alcoholics that ... they don't care," said Paul Richwalksy, director of the DUI Division at the Jefferson County Attorney's Office. "If they run you over and kill you, they kill you."
Richwalsky has prosecuted hundreds of DUI cases, includes the 1988 Carrollton bus crash that killed 27 people on I-71.
"He was three times the legal limit," he said.
Richwalsky believes SB 85 will save lives by requiring all first-time DUI offenders to use the ignition interlocks. That means there would be no more second and third chances.
"We got with a guy last week — he had two pending thirds," he said.
The offenders pay for the device. There's a camera so prosecutors will see who is using the device, and it requires drivers to blow into the ignition interlock again every 20 minutes.
Gov. Matt Bevin is expected to sign the legislation in the near future. After that, the measure would become law in July 2020.
